I’m 23 years but I have 4 kids- young girl brags

The adage that states “wonders shall never end” was indeed not said for nothing, as a young girl has shocked many Ghanaians following her recent interview.

The lady who seems to be too young has proven that “a book should not be judged by its cover”, and the number of children she has also proves that “great medicines are kept in small bottles”.

Speaking in an interview, the young lady stated that she might look so young, however, she is 23 years old.

When the host asked if she had given birth to two children at age 23, the young lady said no, but more than that.

According to her, despite her young age, she has four children.

The disclosure by the young lady has since sparked a debate across social media platforms as many have questioned how this is possible.