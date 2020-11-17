type here...
GhPage Entertainment I'm 9 months pregnant for Funny Face - Baby Mama speaks again
I’m 9 months pregnant for Funny Face – Baby Mama speaks again

By Mr. Tabernacle
There’s nothing to hide again as the mother of Funny Face’s beautiful twins, Ella and Bella have come out with another bombshell that has got everyone talking on the internet.

Funny Face’s baby mama, Vanessa speaking in an interview said she is heavily pregnant with the comedian’s child. She revealed that she is in her 9th month and due for delivery soon.

Commenting on Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face recent rants on social media, Vanessa said she’s aware of it but has decided not to speak on it.

Projecting more light on her stance, Vanessa said she was quiet over the issue because of her children Ella and Bella adding that her current condition was not also allowing her to react.

Vanessa who was speaking with Ghpage reiterated that there’s no need for her to speak ill of Funny Face because there is nothing that will come out from it, hence it’s prudent she keeps mute.

Again, the mother of twins established that she is never going back to ‘woman beater’ Funny Face again.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Source:GHPAGE

