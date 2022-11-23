Black Stars and Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has emphatically stated that Brazilian soccer star, Neymar is no way better than him as far as he’s concerned.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Ghana’s game against Portugal in the ongoing WorldCup, Kudus argued that Neymar is only a highly profiled player but talent-wise, he’s not better than him.

He confidently told the newsmen who were present that with hard work and determination he would get to Neymar’s level soon.

Talking about Ghana’s game against Portugal tomorrow, Kudus Mohammed emphasized that the spirit in the camp is high and encouraging hence he and his teammates will do everything humanly possible to beat Ronaldo and his squad.

He’s not better than me. He’s just a higher profile player, that’s all, What makes him better, for now, is that he has achieved a lot, but “I’ll get there soon.”

We’ve not been great recently, but I know what I feel when I speak to the guys. The spirit is really great and this team will come good very soon,” he says. “Maybe not now, but very soon.”

Below are how some Ghanaian have reacted to Kudu Mohammed’s firm statement about being better than Neymar…

Freddie Hamms – You have defined you in a way that’ll motivate you. I love that cos if you leave your motivation in the hands of your countrymen, the insults will flow like heavy rain. Even this one kraaa, they’ll still insult him.

Osei Kwadwo Luchimane – In as much as we love you and the form you’ve picked don’t be in a rush to say stuffs like this,Neymar and some group of players in this world has really matured in terms of football….be in your lane till you reach to that level

Favoured Isaac – It’s better you don’t compare yourself to someone but be the best of all that you can be whiles you emulate some good things from others

Emmanuel Keketsyor – Why the comparison? You are even testifying that naymar is a bone of contention. But in football definitely someone is ahead of another a bit anyway. Just focus on your game bro. We will excell surely

Prince Omari Boateng – Action speaks louder than words my guy…proof your worth on the pitch and we will be the best to judge.