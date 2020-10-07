- Advertisement -

Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale though he officially ended his beef with his Stonebwoy seems to be throwing little punches at him with on his social media pages.

Stonebwoy is working on a project with Nigerian superstar Davido who arrived in the country last weekend.

They both decided to hang around town to chill before going back to the studio to work on their yet-to-be released song but Shatta Wale got a problem with that and trolled him on social media.

According to Shatta Wale in his troll, the streets would not mind him because he(Wale) runs the streets.

In his latest post, he stated that he always laughs when people say things against him adding that people should check how many people have warn a fight against him.

He concluded that he is a devil that is why people always tend to loose in a fight against him.

See screenshot below:

Though Wale didn’t mention anyone’s name in his post, some people have started attributing it to Stonebwoy.