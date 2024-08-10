type here...
GhPageNews"I'm a man of God but I insult people who cross my...
News

“I’m a man of God but I insult people who cross my line” – Evangelist Suro Nyame states

By Armani Brooklyn
Suro Nyame

In a striking revelation, Evangelist Suro Nyame, a self-proclaimed street preacher known for his unconventional approach, has sparked debate within the Christian community.

During a recent appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, he boldly asserted that he does not hesitate to insult those who offend him, despite his status as a man of God.

As argued by him, “Christianity has evolved,” hence the traditional expectations of Christian conduct are outdated and no longer applicable in today’s world.

For him, this evolution means that he does not feel compelled to adhere strictly to the age-old tenets of forgiveness and turning the other cheek, which are often associated with Christian doctrine.

Grid of Evangelist-Suro-Nyame
Evangelist-Suro-Nyame

As we all know, the evangelist’s stance challenges the conventional image of Christian leaders who are typically expected to exhibit patience, humility, and a forgiving spirit, even in the face of provocation.

However, Evangelist Suro Nyame sees himself as part of a new breed of preachers who are not confined to these traditional roles.

-- AD --

“I’m a modern man of God,” he declared, emphasizing that his approach to ministry reflects the realities of contemporary life.

He noted that many Christians today are more focused on planning their lives on Earth rather than solely on the afterlife.

According to him, this pragmatic approach to life should also extend to how the gospel is shared.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, August 10, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.6mph
100 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways