“I’m a man of God but I insult people who cross my line” – Evangelist Suro Nyame states

In a striking revelation, Evangelist Suro Nyame, a self-proclaimed street preacher known for his unconventional approach, has sparked debate within the Christian community.

During a recent appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, he boldly asserted that he does not hesitate to insult those who offend him, despite his status as a man of God.

As argued by him, “Christianity has evolved,” hence the traditional expectations of Christian conduct are outdated and no longer applicable in today’s world.

For him, this evolution means that he does not feel compelled to adhere strictly to the age-old tenets of forgiveness and turning the other cheek, which are often associated with Christian doctrine.

As we all know, the evangelist’s stance challenges the conventional image of Christian leaders who are typically expected to exhibit patience, humility, and a forgiving spirit, even in the face of provocation.

However, Evangelist Suro Nyame sees himself as part of a new breed of preachers who are not confined to these traditional roles.

“I’m a modern man of God,” he declared, emphasizing that his approach to ministry reflects the realities of contemporary life.

He noted that many Christians today are more focused on planning their lives on Earth rather than solely on the afterlife.

According to him, this pragmatic approach to life should also extend to how the gospel is shared.