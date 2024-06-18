“I’m a mother of 3 while Delay is childless” – Afia Schwar mocks her former boss (Video)

The long-standing feud between Afia Schwarzenegger and award-winning TV presenter Delay has resurfaced, with Afia Schwar launching a fresh attack during a live TikTok session.

The confrontation happened when a TikTok user inquired about the swirling rumours regarding Afia Schwar’s alleged pregnancy.

In her typically candid and fiery style, Afia Schwar did not hold back in her response.

She redirected the pregnancy inquiry towards Delay, whom she openly dislikes, stating that;



“Ask Delay about pregnancy because she’s a childless woman, not me, who has three known kids.”

Afia-Schwarzenegger



This sharp remark is the latest in a series of public spats between the two media personalities.

Afia Schwar, visibly irked by the question, emphasized that her personal life, including her pregnancy status, is nobody’s business.

“My pregnancy is none of anyone’s business because I’m a married woman, and it’s no news for a married woman to be pregnant,” she asserted.

She further highlighted her role as a mother, noting that her husband has a child from a previous relationship, making her an indirect mother of four.

This incident marks another chapter in the tumultuous relationship between Afia Schwar and Delay.

Their feud, which has captivated the Ghanaian public for years, often plays out on social media and in public forums, drawing significant attention and commentary from fans and critics alike.

