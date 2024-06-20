type here...
News
News

“I’m a PhD holder while Sarkodie is a common Twi rapper” – Dr UN fires

By Armani Brooklyn
Dr UN giving out an award to rapper Sarkodie
Dr UN and Sarkodie

Dr UN has once again taken a deep swipe at Sarkodie again during a recent interview.

According to the self-proclaimed international diplomat and PhD holder, he’s far better than Sarkodie in terms of anything.

As bragged by DR UN in the interview, he has extensive experience and achievements in international interventions and crossing borders far surpass Sarkodie’s contributions to the music industry.

Dr. UN went further to critique Sarkodie’s use of the Twi language in his music. He argued that this language choice is a significant barrier to the rapper winning prestigious awards like the Grammys.

Kwame Fordjour aka Dr UN


“He is only a Ghanaian song twister, and he is not winning GRAMMY awards because he doesn’t use the universal language,” Dr UN added.

This remark has sparked a heated debate among fans and industry insiders.

Many have taken to social media to defend Sarkodie, highlighting his contributions to putting Ghanaian music on the global map despite language barriers.

Supporters argue that music transcends language and that Sarkodie’s use of Twi is part of what makes his work unique and authentic.

