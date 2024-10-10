Akuapim rapper Pope Skinny has found a new job after his musical career took a nose dive and his career as a radio presenter also ended in tears.

Pope Skinny born Edwin Kwame Ohene Darko who has relocated to the United States, has disclosed that he is now a truck driver a job he wouldn’t have done if he was in Ghana.

According to the musician in an interview, the lack of money in the Ghanaian entertainment industry attributed to him and other musicians leaving the country.

He said that the system in the creative art industry makes it difficult for celebrities to get certain benefits like SSNIT to help them even when they retire.

“We are musicians. We don’t even have SSNIT in our line of work. It is not an issue with just musicians. You will see people on TV donate money to most celebrities when they visit them. It’s not because the person was irresponsible. We do not have a future plan for musicians here. If you look at all these things and you don’t want to ruin your future, you would have to go somewhere else to pay your SSNIT and benefit from it,” he said.

Pope Skinny stated that the mechanisms function elsewhere, making it enticing for musicians to relocate and seek a better living.

The rapper mentioned that many musicians struggle to make money without recording hit songs and rely on their savings to fund their creative ventures.

The rapper also said that he works as a truck driver in the United States, which he was unable to do in Ghana.

“I drive a big truck in America. I cannot do it in Ghana because I will be mocked,” he said.