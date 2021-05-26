- Advertisement -

It won’t be the first or the last time we are hearing such a statement from female contestants on Ghana’s popular reality TV show Date Rush, but almost all the ladies that have appeared on the show claim they are virgins.

Could this be the new scheme by some girls to draw men to them by posing as being chaste?

A few weeks back, Bibi, one of Date Rush’s finest ladies, told GhPage TV in an exclusive interview that she is single, and on top of that, she has never slept with a man.

Well, her counterpart Bella has also stated that she is a virgin in another interview with GhPage TV.

The lady with enviable curves revealed this when she was questioned about her dating life and experiences from her previous relationships.

She also noted that she had never been in a serious relationship as they all end within a week and sometimes in a day.

Watch the interview below.