type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI'm a virgin and never been in a serious relationship - Bella
Entertainment

I’m a virgin and never been in a serious relationship – Bella

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

It won’t be the first or the last time we are hearing such a statement from female contestants on Ghana’s popular reality TV show Date Rush, but almost all the ladies that have appeared on the show claim they are virgins.

Could this be the new scheme by some girls to draw men to them by posing as being chaste?

A few weeks back, Bibi, one of Date Rush’s finest ladies, told GhPage TV in an exclusive interview that she is single, and on top of that, she has never slept with a man.

Well, her counterpart Bella has also stated that she is a virgin in another interview with GhPage TV.

The lady with enviable curves revealed this when she was questioned about her dating life and experiences from her previous relationships.

She also noted that she had never been in a serious relationship as they all end within a week and sometimes in a day.

Watch the interview below.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.8mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News