I’m a womanizer – Maxwell Kofi Juma publicly admits in new video

Former Mayor of Kumasi, former Member of Parliament for the Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has publicly admitted to being a chronic womanizer.

Kofi Jumah who’s now the Managing Director of government-owned GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited made these statements whilst addressing a gathering in an attempt to react to allegations on him.

The political figure lately has been accused by some workers of GIHOC of giving positions in the company to undeserving persons in return for huge cash and other pleasures from women.

An angry Maxwell in the video said he has no problem if the staff of the company he manages says he loves women after all he’s a womanizer and this is an open secret.

He, however, cautioned detractors to refrain from tagging him as corrupt. He reiterated that he has never engaged himself in any bribery and corrupt acts as some workers of GIHOC claims.