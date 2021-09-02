type here...
GhPageLifestyleI’m a womanizer - Maxwell Kofi Juma publicly admits in new video
Lifestyle

I’m a womanizer – Maxwell Kofi Juma publicly admits in new video

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Former Mayor of Kumasi, former Member of Parliament for the Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has publicly admitted to being a chronic womanizer.

Kofi Jumah who’s now the Managing Director of government-owned GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited made these statements whilst addressing a gathering in an attempt to react to allegations on him.

The political figure lately has been accused by some workers of GIHOC of giving positions in the company to undeserving persons in return for huge cash and other pleasures from women.

An angry Maxwell in the video said he has no problem if the staff of the company he manages says he loves women after all he’s a womanizer and this is an open secret.

He, however, cautioned detractors to refrain from tagging him as corrupt. He reiterated that he has never engaged himself in any bribery and corrupt acts as some workers of GIHOC claims.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 2, 2021
Accra
heavy intensity rain
72.6 ° F
72.6 °
72.6 °
97 %
1.6mph
100 %
Thu
75 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News