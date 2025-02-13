type here...
I’m aimless because my mother made me so – Okomfour Kwadee

By Qwame Benedict
Veteran rapper Okomfour Kwadee has apportioned blame to his mother for being the one behind his current state.

The ‘Abrantee’ hitmaker has been in the news in recent times following a video that went viral of him performing to friends at an undisclosed location.

There have been calls on industry people to go to his aid immediately and not wait for him to die before they go and donate huge sums of money when that money could have helped him while alive.

A new video has emerged on social media and this time around, Kwadee is blaming his mum for his current status.

According to him, his mum has been the one sabotaging his musical career and also making decisions for him when he could make good decisions for himself.

“It’s like I am aimless in Accra. I don’t understand a bit of it. Normally I’m silent about what she does but I don’t understand. She should come for me and take me to wherever she wants and let everyone forget the case,” he said.

Watch the video below:

