Controversial Queen Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up about why she ditched the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after campaigned against them in 2016 elections.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger some few months ago came out to reveal that she would be voting for the current President Nana Akufo Addo in the upcoming elections.

According to her earlier submission, she would vote for for Nana based on the fact that her twins benefitted from his free shs policy and that a lot of people also benefited from the same thing.

After her comment, a lot of netizens started reading meanings into it with some even saying they believe she has received a some monies from the government to throw her support behind them.

Well, she has finally come out to explain why she is not supporting the NPP to stay in power for another 4 years.

She said;

I campaigned against the NPP government but when they came to power, they employed my brother at the Jubilee house and as a result, my mother gets food to eat. So if you have a problem with where I stand in this election, pick a phone and call God. If I’m ugly, 2016 I was more ugly than this.

Afia said she got nothing in return for supporting the NDC, except hunger.

If I’m a hungry celebrity, it’s the NDC that has made me hungry. Before I joined you, people, I was working at Despite Media and I was taking GHC 10, 000 every month. You people made me hungry. While I was with you, you gave contracts to women, did you give me some? she questioned.