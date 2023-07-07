type here...
I’m bi-sexual – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Shatta Wale kissing man and sista Afia plus time with Efia Odo
Shatta-Wale-Efia-odo-Sista-Afia-kissing
Ghanaian Dancehall act Shatta Wale has made a shocking statement which has got people asking questions as to whether he is being truthful or as usual joking about the whole thing.

According to Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah he is Bi-sexual.

LGBTQ has been a topic of discussion earlier this week as Parliament plans to pass the anti-LGBTQ bill into law in the coming weeks.

The Minister for Communication Hon Ursula Owusu on Wednesday lost her cool in parliament when she was described as a practitioner of LGBTQ by one other member of Parliament in the person of Hon. Murtala Mohammed.

‘Ayoo’ hitmaker announcing his presence on the newly established social media Threads mentioned he should be identified as a bi-sexual on the app.

He posted: “Pls for this place I am Bi-sexual”.

Shortly after his post his alleged former girlfriend Efia Odo also commented on the post by saying this is what she has been talking about.

See the screenshot of the post below:

