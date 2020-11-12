type here...
I’m bigger than Wizkid and Burna Boy- Davido brags in new video

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Davido in his most recent interview stake a claim to being the biggest musical exploit out of Nigeria currently over Wizkid and Burna Boy.

In a conversation over his decision to congratulate Wizkid upon the release of his Made in Lagos album, Davido mentioned that he never expected Wiz to respond because he never does.

The ”FEM” hitmaker stated that his tweet was not a way to spite Wizkid but to genuinely congratulate him on putting out such great work.

Davido added, however, that Wizkid was never going to respond because he never has in the past.

Davido, who is yet to release his third studio album ABT( A Better Time) on November 13, mentioned that he had hits in his computer and was ever ready to collaborate with Wizkid or anyone else.

He affirmed that per his numbers, he is the biggest Nigerian artiste over Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The singer and songwriter said that he didn’t think himself and Wizkid would ever settle their differences.

He revealed that he had never been in the studio together with Wizkid even though they used to be friends back when they both started out.

