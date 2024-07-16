“I’m coming to act and produce my own Jesus movie” – Adom Kyei Duah reveals (Video)

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah has openly disclosed that he has initiated plans to produce and cast his own Jesus movie.

Speaking to his congregation, the man of God whose words have been tagged as blasphemous firmly stated that God has instructed him to replace the image of Christ on Earth.

As asserted by Adom Kyei Duah, his photo will replace the famous image of Christ in the next 500 years.

He also bragged that he has now taken over Christianity because he’s on this Earth to demonstrate the power of the Holy Ghost.

While speaking, he urged his congregation to also be ready to feature in his upcoming Jesus Movie.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Yaw Asiama – What if adom Kyei dua is Jesus and he has come for the second time

Sylvester Nokobi Snr 0 – I think we need to take mental health seriously in Ghana coz people can’t be saying this typa BS. This is ridiculous



Evans Omane – And where in the bible did it say His second coming will be preceded by a comedian, untruthful, and scorn being like him

Barak Moham Yarane – How old is he? Is this not the female version of menopause?? Aka andropause?

Justcalme Iddrizz Maraney – May Adom Nyame have mercy on people and bless Ghanaians with Wisdom and understanding