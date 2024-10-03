The leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG) Kofi Akpaloo is of huge belief that he will emerge as the President of Ghana after the December 7 polls.

According to him, God has shown him that he will be Ghana’s next president, rendering the efforts of the other major contenders, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), ineffective.

“Both Bawumia and Mahama are wasting their time,” Akpaloo confidently stated. “God has revealed to me that I will win the 2024 elections, and it’s my time to lead this nation.”

Akpaloo reflected on his own journey, sharing insights about his poor beginnings. He described how, due to financial difficulties, he was forced to drop out of senior high school in his third year.

At 19, he started working as a barber in Kantamanto, one of Accra’s largest marketplaces, to help support himself and his family.

Despite these difficulties, Akpaloo refused to give up on his aspirations. He later returned to education, where he studied chartered accounting.

In the interview, Akpaloo also discussed his travels abroad, where he witnessed Western countries’ industrialization and digitization efforts.

This, he claimed, provided him a better understanding of why Africa, particularly Ghana, lags behind in development. His international education and exposure to global breakthroughs motivated his commitment to economic progress and poverty eradication in Ghana.

“I have seen what makes other nations succeed, and I want to bring that same level of progress here,” Akpaloo remarked. “My mission is to lift every Ghanaian out of poverty.”