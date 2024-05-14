I’m the first rapper to win 5 awards in a night- Kwaw Kese drags Sarkodie

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kese has taken to his Twitter page to drag Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

This comes following the release of “Brag” by Sarkodie where he stated categorically “Before Wizkid came I was already doing it. Davido started when I was improving it. Then Odogwu came through, Blacksherif to Asake, yet I’m still going”.

Sarkodie claims Kwaw Kese, Amerado, Eno Barony, Strongman, and Medikal among other rappers are not his fear but “My biggest competition is Kendrick & Cole.”

Well, Kwaw Kese who feels offended and disrespected by Sarkodie’s statement has taken a swipe at him.

Just like Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese took to his Twitter page to brag that he is the only Ghanaian artist to have won 5 awards in a night.

He added that he spent about 6000 dollars on his appearance that night, claiming that money was spent on his shoes and the tuxedo.

He wrote “Today Make I #Brag some to this indomie generation. I’m the first rapper to win 5 awards in a night at GMA’s 2008 The tuxedo I wore for the night and my shoes cost $6000 I smoked half a kilo of Hohoe kush with my team for the night. You can tell from my eyes and mouth ???“