I’m going back to Nigeria – Man says after buying corn for Ghc 4

By Qwame Benedict
A Nigerian man has decided to go back to his home country after buying one boiled corn for Ghc 4.

In the last few years, there has been an influx of Nigerian citizens storming Ghana to seek greener pastures due to the economic hardship in their country.

At some point, Ghanaians were complaining about this citing that the Nigerians were taking over businesses down here in Ghana and were allegedly destroying and influencing some citizens.

Well, a video cited on social media shows one of them who had come to hustle in Ghana complaining about the cost of food.

In the video, he was complaining about buying boiled corn for Ghc 4 which is equivalent to 400 naira.

He ended up saying he was packing back to his country because he couldn’t continue staying here with the cost of living high.

Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
