A Nigerian man has decided to go back to his home country after buying one boiled corn for Ghc 4.

In the last few years, there has been an influx of Nigerian citizens storming Ghana to seek greener pastures due to the economic hardship in their country.

At some point, Ghanaians were complaining about this citing that the Nigerians were taking over businesses down here in Ghana and were allegedly destroying and influencing some citizens.

Well, a video cited on social media shows one of them who had come to hustle in Ghana complaining about the cost of food.

In the video, he was complaining about buying boiled corn for Ghc 4 which is equivalent to 400 naira.

He ended up saying he was packing back to his country because he couldn’t continue staying here with the cost of living high.

Watch the video below: