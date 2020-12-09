type here...
Politics I'm grateful to all who voted for me - Akua Donkor
I’m grateful to all who voted for me – Akua Donkor

By Qwame Benedict
Akua Donkor
The flagbearer of Ghana Freedom Party has conceded defeat and thanked all those that voted for her and her party during the general elections.

According to Akua Donkor, she is very happy with whatever votes she was able gather during the elections.

Madam Akua Donkor who was sighted at the Accra International Conference Center(AICC) went on to state that Ghanaians didn’t understand her manifesto very well but she is hopeful they would under it in the years to come.

She also promised coming back stronger in the 2024 election and would pull a huge surprise on Ghanaians.

She said: “I am grateful for the votes I got. Although I lost this year I believe my time shall surely come. The people did not understand me thus I will be back after 4 years.”

Watch the video below:

As it stands now, Ghanaians are in high anticipation waiting for the EC chairperson Jean Mensah to announce the winner of the elections.

Source:Ghpage

