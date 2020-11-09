- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has made it clear that he is happy that current president Donald Trump lost the 2020 elections.

Some media house last Saturday projected that Joe Biden of the Democratic Party had won the election 2020 making businessman Donald Trump a one-term president.

The member of parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in reacting to news of Donald Trump defeat stated that he is happy this happened to him.

According to him, Donald Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic failed to take the issue very serious making American’s lose interest in him.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM he said Donald Trump reduced America to the lowest level in the world.

He said: “has reduced America to the lowest level in the world”.

Kennedy Agyapong in the interview continued that “…winning the election is by performance. President Trump blew his chance…he should have shown concern for COVID and he would have won the election easily. Can you compare Donald Trump’s way of handling the COVID to that of President Akufo-Addo in this country?

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is also seeking re-elections in the upcoming 2020 which is scheduled to come off in some few weeks time.

Hope his comment about Donald Trump losing the elections doesn’t anger some Trump fans in his constituency to be used against him.