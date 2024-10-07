Entertainment Pundict MC Yaa Yeboah has disclosed that she is happy that the embattled preacher Pastor Love is going to spend some years behind bars.

During an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz, she claimed that the preacher has been insulting people he disagrees with on social media and never doubts if he was arrogant in court.

According to some people, Pastor Love was jailed because he was arrogant and spoke to the sitting judge rudely in court prompting the judge to serve him the sentence.

While some people believe the jail term was too harsh, Mc Yaa Yeboah is of the view that it serves him right and he will learn a lesson when he returns after serving his sentence.

“It is unfortunate Pastor Love allowed this to happen, but as for me, I am very happy about it. We are all not perfect, but we have to learn to treat people with respect. The lawyer said during the court hearing, he displayed some level of arrogance. Although I don’t know him personally, per his actions I have seen on social media, boasting and insulting others, I’m not surprised.

“You used your own money to retrieve a vehicle from the port, and the person wanted to pay the fee and take his car. How wicked can you be that the person gave you the owed amount, yet you refused to tell him the whereabouts of the car? Is he trying to show his superiority or what?”

Watch the video below: