“I’m homeless because my son is not ready to pay for my rent ” – Shatta Wale’s mother cries

Mother of Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah, commonly known as Shatta Mama, has made an appeal to the general public for money to rent an apartment.

The landlady expelled her from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale claimed to have bought for her six years ago, according to Shatta Mama.

The immensely despondent mother of the self-acclaimed dancehall king said to Hotfmghana.com that she is currently homeless and that her only option is to ask the general public for help in finding a new apartment.

Speaking on Hot FM, an Accra-based radio station, Shatta Mama said:

“Yes, I was kicked out of the East Legon apartment that Shatta Wale had arranged for me… I’ve been without a place to stay for almost two weeks… I’m currently without a home… All attempts to contact Shatta Wale in order to settle the sums the Landlady alleges I owe have failed “.

Shatta Mama, who was visibly moved, continued, “Because my son is refusing to assist me, I am requesting that the general public assist me in finding a new apartment.”

“They may either offer me money to rent an apartment or they may give me an apartment on the spot. All I need is a place to call home. The humiliation is too much. “