Actress Diana Asamoah has revealed that she is in a serious relationship with skit maker Opoku Bilson.

The actress and the skit maker have been entertaining people on social media with their skits where she acts as a Sugar mummy for the young actor.

In an interview, Mummy as Opoku Bilson always referred to her in their video disclosed that she was in a serious relationship with the actor and not just for cameras as people see it.

According to her, they were keeping their relationship a secret but she is making it official now since the family of Opoku is aware of it and there was no need to hide it any longer.

She continued that at one point she had to confront Opoku on why he denied being in a relationship with her adding that her feelings for the actor were genuine.

Diana was asked at what time she started having feelings for the actor, the 39-year-old actress mentioned that she started developing feelings for Opoku after they started working together.

She stated: “I wanted to keep it secret but from the look of things, if I refused to go public on our affair, I would suffer in vain. He is my boy and he is aware of this.

“When I met Opoku on set I had to help him with a couple of things but I ended up falling in love with the boy, this is true and I am not lying. When we met at the beginning, I simply admired him but when we began working I developed some feelings for him and he is currently my boyfriend. He is aware”, She continued.

“When you like something you should not hide it, it is true, if I continue to keep it a secret, it might only end up regreting it. I am invested in him and I am not wild I am looisng it. Even his sister Abena and other relatives are aware,” she concluded.