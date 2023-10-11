type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I'm in a serious relationship but I also do hookup because my...
News

“I’m in a serious relationship but I also do hookup because my boyfriend is broke” – Lady reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A slayqueen has revealed that she’s in a relationship but also does hookup as a side hustle when her boyfriend is broke.

The slayqueen said this during a street vox pop during which an interviewer asked whether she’s in a relationship or does hookup.

According to the slayqueen named Favour, she has a boyfriend but when he’s unable to meet her financial needs, she does hookup.

Favour revealed that her boyfriend knows she does hookup and isn’t happy about it.

READ ALSO: “I’ve slept with over 300 women between January and October this year” – Man shockingly reveals


She added that she assured him she would stop the hookup when he ‘cashes out’.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Below are some of the reactions from netizens…


@Missdimple? said: “My family supposed to dey pay me weekly for not disgracing them ??????Wetin be this”

@Imer reacted: “To born girl de fear me ?”

@?? stated: “I don do relationshiss some times I still day do hook up?”

@commentator wrote: “See people future parents ? make una pikins no mingle with my children sha”

@Chiamaka1 said: “I dey wonder weather all these girls no get family ?”

Watch the video below …

READ ALSO: Video – Pastor brings dead baby back to life

READ ALSO: 61-year-old American woman flies to Africa to meet a 22-year-old guy she found on the internet

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.6mph
0 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways