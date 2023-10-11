“I’m in a serious relationship but I also do hookup because my boyfriend is broke” – Lady reveals (Video)

A slayqueen has revealed that she’s in a relationship but also does hookup as a side hustle when her boyfriend is broke.
The slayqueen said this during a street vox pop during which an interviewer asked whether she’s in a relationship or does hookup.
According to the slayqueen named Favour, she has a boyfriend but when he’s unable to meet her financial needs, she does hookup.
Favour revealed that her boyfriend knows she does hookup and isn’t happy about it.
She added that she assured him she would stop the hookup when he ‘cashes out’.
Below are some of the reactions from netizens…
@Missdimple? said: “My family supposed to dey pay me weekly for not disgracing them ??????Wetin be this”
@Imer reacted: “To born girl de fear me ?”
@?? stated: “I don do relationshiss some times I still day do hook up?”
@commentator wrote: “See people future parents ? make una pikins no mingle with my children sha”
@Chiamaka1 said: “I dey wonder weather all these girls no get family ?”
Watch the video below …
