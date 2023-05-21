type here...
“I’m in love with my little brother” – 23yr-old lady confesses, seeks advice

By Kweku Derrick
A 23-year-old lady left many jaw-dropped after she took to social media to seek advice on her strong feelings for her younger brother.

She anonymously shared her predicament online to get advice on how to handle her seemingly inappropriate feelings.

The unidentified woman claims that her brother has all the qualities she looks for in a man and that as a result, she has found herself drawn to him.

She said that anytime she sees her brother with another woman, she gets envious.

Read her narration below.

“Good evening, l am 23, and I have a junior brother who is 20. He is calm, caring and handsome. He has everything I want in a man. I get jealous when ever I see him with another girl. And I don’t have a boyfriend either. Am so sorry to say, I really love him. What should I do”

