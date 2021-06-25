type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI'm a loyal and responsible woman - Chioma shades Davido after break...
Entertainment

I’m a loyal and responsible woman – Chioma shades Davido after break up

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Chioma Rowland, a baby mama of Nigerian superstar, Davido, says despite her commitment to the artiste, he did not treat her well – instead, he used and dumped her for another woman.

The couple gave many people hopes that their relationship would end in marriage after they announced, last year, that they would be tying the knot in a wedding scheduled for 2021.

However, Davido was seen in a viral photo in March kissing his alleged new lover Mya Yafai, who happens to be an Instagram Model.

Following this, Chioma and Davido decided to go their separate ways and she seems unbothered by all that her ex-fiancé put her through.

Well, Chioma has taken time to talk about the kind of woman she is and what her expectations are.

She says she is “pretty, gentle, easy-going and sensitive” to how they are treated and they are constant reminders that people can be good.

Read the post below.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, June 25, 2021
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
1.9mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News