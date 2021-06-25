- Advertisement -

Chioma Rowland, a baby mama of Nigerian superstar, Davido, says despite her commitment to the artiste, he did not treat her well – instead, he used and dumped her for another woman.

The couple gave many people hopes that their relationship would end in marriage after they announced, last year, that they would be tying the knot in a wedding scheduled for 2021.

However, Davido was seen in a viral photo in March kissing his alleged new lover Mya Yafai, who happens to be an Instagram Model.

Following this, Chioma and Davido decided to go their separate ways and she seems unbothered by all that her ex-fiancé put her through.

Well, Chioma has taken time to talk about the kind of woman she is and what her expectations are.

She says she is “pretty, gentle, easy-going and sensitive” to how they are treated and they are constant reminders that people can be good.

Read the post below.