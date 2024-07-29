type here...
“I’m more beautiful than Lilwin’s girl Mimi” – Actress Asokwa Beyonce brags (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
I'm more beautiful than Lilwin's girl Mimi - Actress Asokwa Beyonce brags

Kumawood actress, Asokwa Beyonce has fired back at Lilwin’s girl Mimi, for bragging that she’s the most beautiful lady in the movie industry at the moment.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Asokwa Beyonce firmly stated that she’s more beautiful than Mimi.

According to Asokwa Beyonce, despite giving birth to two children, she’s still more beautiful than Mimi.

Going forward, Asokwa Beyonce added that there are places she can go and things she can do which Mimi can’t replicate.

Recall that some weeks ago, Mimi bragged in the course of an interview that she’s the prettiest lady in the industry at the moment.

In the course of the interview, Mimi maintained that her beauty is peerless hence she has no competition in the industry.

This triggered a wave of reactions on social media as some netizens compared her to Vivian Jill, Joselyn Dumas, Martha Ankomah and a host of others.

