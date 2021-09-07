type here...
I'm naturally fair but poverty made my skin darker - Florence Obinim
I’m naturally fair but poverty made my skin darker – Florence Obinim

By Mr. Tabernacle
Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop ‘Angel’ Daniel Obinim has finally reacted to the questions raised about her skin tone.

Mrs Florence lately, has been under serious scrutiny by some netizens who think she has bleached her skin.

Comparing her before and after photos have become a subject on social media which is fast garnering reactions.

The well-known gospel singer has responded to these assertions about her skin complexion.

According to Florence Obinim, poverty made her skin darker. She discloses that presently she is able to purchase good body cream reason she has fair toned skin.

“…someone has a chocolate skin colour but she (that someone) is not financially stable, she can not buy good cream to make the skin glow. So now that she has money to buy good creams to make her skin glint, why should that be a problem?” Florence queried.

She, however, in an interview urged Ghanaians to stop the pessimistic comments about the change in her looks because it’s the doing of God.

Source:GHPAGE

