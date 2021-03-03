type here...
GhPage Entertainment I'm never going to apologize to Wendy Shay - Fantana
Entertainment

I’m never going to apologize to Wendy Shay – Fantana

By Qwame Benedict
I'm never going to apologize to Wendy Shay - Fantana
Fantana and Wendy Shay
- Advertisement -

Rufftown records former signee Fantana real name Francine Koffie has stated emphatically clear that she is no way going to apologize to Wendy Shay.

Fantana’s short stay with the record label brought about a beef between herself and Wendy Shay.

Speaking in an interview about her relationship with Wendy Shay, Fantana revealed that they have no bad blood and they are cool.

When she was asked if she was going to apologize to Wendy Shay about some comment she made about her during their controverisal beef by the host.

Fantana in her response revealed that she has never done anything wrong to Wendy Shay and doesn’t see why she has to apologize for anything.

She went further to state that since leaving the RuffTown Record label communication between herself and Wendy has dropped.

Fantana in 2019 joined Bullet’s RuffTown records but her stay on the label was marred with some issues that saw her leave the label after some months with what some people would say no hit song.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Accra
light rain
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
3.5mph
40 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News