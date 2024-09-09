Socialite turned entrepreneur Efia Odo has shocked fans after disclosing that she is no longer affiliated with Eat Avenue Restaurant.

Since the restaurant started operating, Efia Odo has been out there claiming to be the sole owner of the restaurant challenging anyone who can prove her wrong to come forward.

Well, her fans woke up this morning to hear rumours of Efia Odo being kicked out of the restaurant by the actual owner.

These rumours shocked people as Efia Odo who recently ventured into music has on several occasions bragged about being the owner of the place.

According to a source, Efia Odo was just made the manager of the place and not the owner as she had always claimed on social media and during interviews.

Well, in reacting to the rumours, Efia Odo went on her official X page to announce that she is no longer affiliated with the brand.

She posted: “I’m no longer affiliated with Eats Avenue, Eat at your own risk ??. Thank you ??”

See screenshot below:

After her post, many people asked why Efia Odo who claimed to be the CEO of Eats Avenue would come out to say she is no longer affiliated with her own business and worse of all asks people to eat at their own risk.

See some reactions below:

@Yumvita3: “Eat at your own risk is something oo eii”

@0panaa_1: “Them sack company owner ah how ?”

@GhanamanTips: “Eat at your own risk Why now the food be poison?????”

@RonnieAustine: “I thought you said you’re the CEO of Eats Avenue. How come CEO is fired?”

@RolandTierwiir: “So all the ranting you did about Eat Avenue then you Dey wine us? How come CEO isn’t in affiliation with her company again ??”