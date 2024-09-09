type here...
I'm not a fraud boy – Ibrah One

By Qwame Benedict
Ibrah One’s name comes on top when people are asked to list the names of fraud boys or sakawa boys in the country due to his display of wealth for his followers on social media and in public places.

He granted an interview and was questioned about his occupation and he responded by saying he was into forex trading.

According to him, he has never been a scammer or scammed anyone off their money as some people say about him online.

Explaining why he was tagged as a sakawa boy he explained that even though he is not in defrauding people most of his friends are into that.

He continued that due to his affiliation with such people, they are always seen together when they go to nightclubs so this made people believe he is also into the act.

Ibrah One said; “Anytime I go to the club, fraud boys come to my table, and we party together. And I’ve known them even before they started their fraud, so people started tagging me as a scammer.”

“My main work is forex trade. I’ve never scammed anyone before. I don’t even know how to chat with a client. That’s not my field. I’ve never scammed anyone on earth, never. The tag on me is one of the obstacles but I’m fine. You can’t climb a mountain without experiencing obstacles.” he concluded.

Source:GhPage

