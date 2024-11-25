Popular and controversial Preacher Evangelist Mama Pat popularly known as Nana Agradaa has warned people to stop referring to her as a Prophetess because she is not.

According to the leader of Heaven Way Church, many people see her as a woman but in the spiritual realm, she is a man and therefore wants to be referred to as a Prophet and not as a prophetess.

The preacher has been in the news for hours after prophesying the winner of the upcoming 2024 elections in a video available on social media.

But speaking on GhPage’s Afternoon Show Rash Hour, Nana Agradaa stated emphatically that she is a born NDC sympathiser, but God’s revelation to her was that Dr Bawumia was going to win.

Elaborating on her prophesy, she mentioned that the message from God was deep but she just revealed a piece of the revelation to Ghanaians and people are now angry with her.

Nana Agradaa mentioned that the message from God to her was to inform the NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr Bawumia, to sit and relax for God to take charge of everything during the elections.

She added that this was the message she received from God, but despite being from an NDC home and her past support for John Mahama, she just had to obey what God had told her about the incoming elections.

Watch the video below: