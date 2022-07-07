- Advertisement -

Ellen Asante Korkor known on the screens some time ago as Afia Schwarzenegger has issued a strong warning to Afia Schwar once again during an exclusive interview with Zionfelix.

Recall that during the peak of Delay and Afia Schwar’s beef, Ellen solidly stood behind Delay and defended her with all her might and resources.

Ellen Asante Korkor has issued another stern warning to Afia Schwar whose notoriety doesn’t have any expiry date.

According to Korkor, she won’t spare anyone who tries to disrespect Delay and Afia Schwar isn’t an exception to this law because she’s the one who normally picks on the TV show host unprovoked.

Korkor additionally stressed that she’s very calm by nature but no-nonsense when pushed to the wall so anyone who has the secret intention of attacking Delay in the future should think twice because he or she would have to first defeat her before getting into contact with Delay herself.

Speaking on whether she has ever met Afia Schwar and if she’s afraid of her, Ellen Korkor replied in the affirmative NO – And also expressed her disgust for Schwar.

Recently, Ellen Korkor admitted that Delay made her who she is today and again mentioned that it was the astute and firebrand presenter at Wontumi Radio in Accra that rented an apartment for her when she came to Accra in search of greener pastures.

“You made me. Delay, I’m speechless because I was nobody. You were the first to rent an apartment for me in Accra almost 13 years ago. You made me. Through you, I have established the biggest pub and restaurant in Accra. You have done a lot for me”, Ellen said amidst tears in gratitude. READ MORE HERE