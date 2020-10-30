Salma Mumin has begged Ghanaians to stop referring to her as an ashawo because she is not one.

Many people have been wondering how she is able to go on expensive vacations and enjoy all her lavish lifestyle since the movie industry alone can’t make her all the money she is wasting.

According to some people, they suspect she sleeps with men to fund her expensive lifestyle and travels.

Well, in a yet to be aired interview with Abeiku Santana on his Atuu show, Salma explained that she has no ‘papa no’ in her life as some people think.

The actress went on to say that the funds for her expensive travels and lavish lifestyle comes from monies she makes from her businesses which includes clothing lines and a Restuarant.

Salma was recently in the news after she claimed that MTN had taken her Ghc10k from her mobile money account.

She later apologized after the telecommunication threatened to take legal actions against her if she doesn’t retract her statement.

Salma’s contributions to the Ghanaian movie industry have earned her several accolades, including Best International New Actress at the 2014 Papyrus Magazine Screen Actors Awards and Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards.