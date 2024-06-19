type here...
“I’m not broke and I don’t care” – Michael Essien speaks for the first time as court auctions his houses

By Armani Brooklyn
Michael Essien

According to a close friend of the football star who has spoken to Saddick Adams behind the scenes, Michael Essien hasn’t gone bankrupt as speculated in the media.

As asserted to Michael’s best friend, the former Black Stars player who is currently trending has maintained that he wouldn’t grant any interview to throw light on his auctioned houses brouhaha.

Also, the two houses, one located at Stephen Quarshie Crescent in East Legon and Trassaco are no longer under the care of the retired footballer and he care less about them.

Michael Essien

He further explained that Essien went into a mortgage agreement with the estate developers but later found it absurd to continuously pay the high monthly mortgage fees.

Hence he decided to default on the payment – Leading to their auctions to reclaim the investments he made.

Going into some of the expensive properties owned by Michael, the friend said he owns in London, Spain and Ghana as well.

Watch the video below to know more…

