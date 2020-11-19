type here...
GhPage Entertainment I'm not broke & I don't sell skipping ropes-Alampan hitmaker Jay D
Entertainment

I’m not broke & I don’t sell skipping ropes-Alampan hitmaker Jay D

By Mr. Tabernacle
I'm not broke & I don't sell skipping ropes-Alampan hitmaker Jay
I'm not broke & I don't sell skipping ropes-Alampan hitmaker Jay
- Advertisement -

One-time hiplife artiste Jay D weeks ago was in the news following a video of him looking broke and selling skipping ropes as a means of survival at  Rawlings Park in Accra.

In the video sighted, a presenter caught up with Jay D at his selling point in Accra where he had a short interview with him.

READ ALSO: Alanpan hitmaker Jay D now sells skipping ropes for survival

The information that came out after the interview made believe the hiplife artiste was broke and needed help from Ghanaians to make life.

Well, in a new video sighted Jay D has come out to shoot down viral claims that he’s poor and thus sells skipping ropes to make ends meet.

According to the ‘Alanpan’ hitmaker, there is no way he will be a pauper and will take to menial jobs to survive.

Speaking in an interview with a blogger, Jay D reaffirmed that he’s not poor and the ropes he was seen with in the video is for his sister who runs a shop and was in the shop helping his sister sell.

He explained that apart from being a musician, he is a creative person who is good at designing so he uses his leisure time to be around his sister who sells ropes.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

He added that, he has also spent most of his time around his sister and that particular area for years even before he became a musician and that he is used to staying around them.

“I’m not poor and not also coming from a poor family”, Jay D said. Again the veteran hiplife act urged the public to disregard the previous news describing him as poor.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 19, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News