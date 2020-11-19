- Advertisement -

One-time hiplife artiste Jay D weeks ago was in the news following a video of him looking broke and selling skipping ropes as a means of survival at Rawlings Park in Accra.

In the video sighted, a presenter caught up with Jay D at his selling point in Accra where he had a short interview with him.

The information that came out after the interview made believe the hiplife artiste was broke and needed help from Ghanaians to make life.

Well, in a new video sighted Jay D has come out to shoot down viral claims that he’s poor and thus sells skipping ropes to make ends meet.

According to the ‘Alanpan’ hitmaker, there is no way he will be a pauper and will take to menial jobs to survive.

Speaking in an interview with a blogger, Jay D reaffirmed that he’s not poor and the ropes he was seen with in the video is for his sister who runs a shop and was in the shop helping his sister sell.

He explained that apart from being a musician, he is a creative person who is good at designing so he uses his leisure time to be around his sister who sells ropes.

He added that, he has also spent most of his time around his sister and that particular area for years even before he became a musician and that he is used to staying around them.

“I’m not poor and not also coming from a poor family”, Jay D said. Again the veteran hiplife act urged the public to disregard the previous news describing him as poor.