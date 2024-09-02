I’m not chasing clout – Pastor who miraculously healed Drogba of YOLO fame speaks (Video)

Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah, leader of the Christ Embassy Airport City Youth Church, has finally replied to his critics accusing him of performing a fake miracle on Drogba of YOLO fame.

As we all know, days ago, Drogba went viral on social media after pubilcy revealing that he was now feeling okay after receiving prayers from Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah.

As alleged by Drogba who has been suffering from demyelinating disease for several years, his health had significantly improved after Pastor Enoch prayed for him.

Amidst the mixed reactions to the viral video, Pastor Enoch addressed his congregation during a Sunday service, clarifying that Peasah was not coerced into sharing his experience.

In the man of God’s own words;



“The person (John Peasah) said he feels better. We did not ask him. Was I the one who put those words in his mouth? His testimony is bigger than this. He will share it later,”

Pastor Enoch further explained that the video of Peasah’s testimony was not released for publicity.

-- AD --

“The Holy Spirit bears me witness that when we closed the Friday Miracle Night event, I told the media team not to post the testimony.

I am not looking for clout,” he clarified, dismissing suggestions that the church was seeking attention through Drogba’s story.