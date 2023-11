- Advertisement -

A beautiful bit unemployed Nigerian Lady has raised her broke mouth to brag and affirm that she can never marry a man earning N70k monthly which is the Cedi equivalent of Gh1000.

According to her, the amount is too small for her to even consider marrying such a man and states that even dating may posed as a threat to her.

She also added that she is currently earning the same amount as her salary monthly.

Her comment has since caused a massive buzz on social media platforms.

