I’m not dating your husband – Benedicta Gafah to Flourence Obinim

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has denied allegations of being romantically involved with Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Addressing the rumors, Gafah publicly stated, “I’m not dating your husband,” in response to Florence Obinim, the wife of the controversial pastor.

Speculations about an alleged affair between Gafah and Bishop Obinim have been circulating, but the actress insists they are baseless.

The claims have sparked debates on social media, with some questioning their origin and others defending Gafah’s right to clear her name. Meanwhile, Florence Obinim has remained silent on the matter.

Benedicta Gafah urged the public to focus on facts rather than rumors, emphasizing that she has no personal relationship with the pastor beyond what the media portrays. The controversy, however, continues to stir public interest.

