“I’m not fighting for Ghana, I’m fighting for myself” – A Plus leaves Ghanaians in shock as he confesses

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian political critique, Kwame A Plus has dropped a deep confession in a viral video that is currently trending on the internet.

According to the leader of the TPP movement, he’s not fighting for Ghana but fighting for himself.

According to the loud-mouthed critic, his harsh and controversial remarks on sensitive matters, particularly those relating to the country’s growth are just for his own personal gain and not for the benefit of the masses.

A Plus stated with emphasis that he was fighting for himself in an Instagram video where he was praised by someone for his harsh yet profound criticisms and involvement in political issues.

Watch the video below to know more…