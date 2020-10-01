Tema-based musician Nana Borro now Berose 3sixty has reacted to claims and rumours going around that he is gay hence his new look.

The musical career of Nana Borro has taken a nose-dive for some years now which made him irrelevant in the music industry.

Not so long her surfaced with a new look which spark concerns as to some people seeing a man with a wig is something abnormal.

According to some people, due to the increase of homosexaulity they believe the ‘Aha y3 d3’ hitmaker has accepted his fate as a gay hence he is trying to play smart by playing with the minds of people with his new looks.

But reacting to the gay tagged levelled against him and his new looks, he denied it saying he is not a gay but he is just an entertainer.

He went on to explain that the wig he puts on has nothing attached just that he puts on the wig just to trend and make people talk about him as a way of reviving his musical carrer.

Speaking on Accra based Neat Fm he said; “I set trends. It doesn’t mean I have a female side of me. I love well endowed women. I love women; I don’t have any gay traits in me. It’s fashion and I’m not a church elder. I’m not a Pastor. I’m not a banker. I’m an entertainer; I entertain. I set trends.”

Singer Nana Osei Bonsu known in showbiz circles as Nana Boroo has changed his brand name to Berose 3sixty.

The rebranding didn’t affect his name only.

The singer has also changed his looks which is currently making waves on social media with many also asking if he had also changed his gender.