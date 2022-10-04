- Advertisement -

Ghanaian businessman and politician, Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has rubbished the trending reports that he’s a galamsey kingpin.

The fight to eradicate galamsey has now become a national burden and most Ghanaians are very worried about how our major water bodies such as River Pra, Offin, Ayensu etc have all been destroyed due to galamsey activities.

As the conversation about how to put a complete and effective end to galamsey once and for all, Chairman Wontumi’s name has popped up in the discussion.

According to some social media users, Chairman Wontumi is part of the people with influence who are into illegal mining activities.

The NPP firebrand who has heard about the damning accusations has granted an interview to set the records straight.

Speaking on his personally owned TV station, Wontumi TV – Chairman Wontumi denied ever involving himself in galamsey.

As claimed by him, he’s a legal miner and his recognized certificate from the mineral commission.

Making his point clear, he said his mining company, Akonta Mining, is open to any investigations the government will conduct on their operations.

“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work,

“I have a large scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available,”

Meanwhile, weeks ago, Akonta Mining Company Limited was said to have been operating unlawfully in the Nimri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.