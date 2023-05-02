I’m not jealous of Mcbrown’s success – Nana Yaa Brefo clarifies

- Advertisement -

Nana Yaa Brefo’s Facebook post has opened up a hot conversation piece on the internet as to the relevance of social media to traditional media work.

According to the veteran media personality, having a huge following on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok etc doesn’t make one a virtuoso at his or her job.

She explained that some of the exceptional media personalities have fewer numbers on social media but they command both the radio and TV airwaves.

These comments from Nana Yaa Brefo have been taken out of context by a slot of Ghanaians who have come across her post and self-made video.

As suggested by these social media users, Nana Yaa Brefo deliberately made these comments because she’s jealous about the over 10k views Mcbrown garnered last Sunday.

Some are even insulting and describing her with all manner of unprintable words.

Addressing the ‘jealousy tag’ – Nana Yaa Brefo explained that there’s no way she feels envious of Mcbrown’s success in the media space.

According to Nana Yaa Brefo, she sees Mcbrown as a sister hence she’s even happy she’s making it big on TV.

She additionally fumed at the critics on social media who are trying to create a fake beef between herself and Mcbriwn whiles they are very cool behind the scenes.

Watch the video below to know more…

