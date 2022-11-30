A woman whose photos have been linked to the altercation that ensued between a doctor’s father and a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital has distanced herself from the incident.

Pictured in a red dress in photos circulating on social media, the young woman is purported to be the nurse at the center of the controversy.

But after observing the attention the issue has received, she has come out to claim ownership of the pictures and rejects being the nurse in question.

The woman in a private conversation with GHPage identified herself as Mandy and the CEO of an ushering agency.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, an audio recording of Mr Alex Opoku-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS) and father of the medical officer verbally abusing the nurse surfaced online.

Eyewitnesses claimed, the medical officer prescribed the wrong dosage for a two-year-old convulsion patient. The nurse upon noticing the medical blunder called the doctor on phone to return to the facility to rectify the wrongful medication.

Sources say the house officer took offense and reported the issue to her dad who later visited the health facility to angrily insult the nurse.

But reacting to the incident, the Junior Doctors’ Association says the allegations of a wrongful prescription against the said doctor are untrue.

In a press statement, the association said the reports seek to bring the professional competence of the doctor into disrepute.

“The doctor did not review any child on the surgical ward on the day in question. No prescription was written for a child by the doctor on the said date and therefore she could not have prescribed a wrong dosage.

“The doctor correctly prescribed an Intravenous fluid for an adult patient on the surgical ward. The non-availability of the Intravenous fluid prescribed prompted the nurse to call the doctor to delete it from the system to avoid extra billing.”