Actor and sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party Prince David Osei believes his acting career is still intact and has not taken a nose dive as some people are saying on social media.

According to some people, Prince David Osei since showing his true political party colours has been struggling to get movie roles and is now leaving off the cash he receives from the current NPP government.

But in an interview, he disclosed that Ghanaians don’t know what they are saying because his career is not taking a nose dive and he is not struggling to get a movie role.

He added that he is still shooting movies outside the shores of the country and he has a lot of upcoming projects on his list.

“I have been filming outside Ghana. My recent movie, ‘Letter to Goddo’, has been nominated for the Toronto Film Festival… So, if somebody tells me I’m doing politics because my career is dead, then that person is a joke,” he said.

Reacting to the money he allegedly receives from the current government, he stated that the choice to support the party is personal and not influenced by any money.

“People also have the perception that maybe it’s money. No. You can’t judge everybody and how they live. I’m not doing it for money or recognition or whatever. Nobody has given me any money for politics,” he said.