“I’m not the one the three solid guys were hammering in the viral video” – Angie Stylish states (Video)

Upcoming social media influencer, Angie Stylish who has been trending for the past 24 hours following the release of her private video has alleged that she’s not the one in the circulating clip.

According to Angie Stylish, as we all can see, she’s a fair lady while the girl in the trending video is dark.

She continued that the lady was wearing alot of waist beads, but she doesn’t wear that many waist beads.

As emphatically stated by Angie, she’s not addicted to sekx in the first place to engage with three men simultaneously.

Before this submission from Angie Stylish, she has confirmed in an earlier video that she regrets getting intimate with three men at a go.

She also begged social media users to stop sharing the video because it has had a deep mental toll on her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Angie Stylish fast became an internet sensation after she was caught in a viral video being ‘played gala’ by a bunch of guys.

The three boys reportedly paid the slay queen to have their way with her and boy, did they do that!

They also recorded everything and the video found its way onto social media.

According to bits and pieces of trending information, Angie and one of the sakawa boys arranged for him to have intercourse with her for a certain amount of money.

When she got to his place, they offered her thrice the money to sl**p with three guys and she accepted.

Later on, they tried to get back some of the money and she refused, leading to them sharing the video online.