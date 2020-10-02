Black Avenue Musik boss, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore popularly known in showbiz circles as D-Black has for the first time broken silence on his viral bedroom video with an American lady Adrienne Nicole Edwards.

The news of D-Black’s video became the most dominating news headline in the last 3 weeks. It surfaced on the internet barely a week after Actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo’s viral bedroom video.

Further to this, netizens reacted to the video. A good number of them mocked and trolled the Black Avenue Musik CEO for causing his own downfall with the bedroom video. His name for that week was changed to ‘Shushi’.

The new name came up when in the video D-Black kissed the lady and turned to see the camera to ask “What’s going, whad up?” and the lady replied “what you about to eat” and he said “sushi” leaving her burst into laughter.

The lady, in another part of the viral video, was captured riding the rapper like a horse. She did it well to the satisfaction of D-Black where he was lost with words and was just moaning in excitement.

After a few weeks since the video went viral, D-black on Okay FM has finally had a say. Speaking with Halifax today 2nd October 2020 the ‘Oh Vera’ hitmaker appearing very sad revealed he’s not happy the video popped up.

He said; “I’ve been without controversy my whole career. It was an unfortunate incident. This is not characteristic of my brand and I just had to deal with it. These are things you don’t have to speak about, it’s private, it’s personal”

Very objective, the musician and entrepreneur, told the host that he would not like to speak more on the video because it was an unfortunate incident that really has had a dent on his image.

He advised people who are adventurous regarding video taping themselves in the sexual act to keep their privacy cos it’s improtant.

D-Black went on to note that Ghanaians like negative news and they do not support or hail people when it’s about something positive. He vehemently condemned it.