“I’m pursuing my masters” – Aunty Naa brags as critics mock her for being uneducated

Ghanaian broadcaster with Oyerepa FM/TV, Eunice Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa has opened up about her educational qualifications.

During one of her shows, the renowned broadcaster, known for settling disputes on radio and TV, said she’s pursuing a Master’s programme.

She noted that she’s upgrading her knowledge in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently reading a Professional Executive Master in Alternative Dispute Resolution, although she did not disclose which institution she’s reading the programme at.

Aunty-Naa

Auntie Naa, affectionately called, is loved by many, especially by the people who watch her show. She is known to be a mediator between disputing lovers, divorcees, partners, families, etc.

Many praise her for the techniques she employs to handle issues on her show. Others detest her, describing her as biased, especially when they present their cases to her and things do not favour them.

Auntie Naa has won several awards, including Radio Personality of the Year, Female category, at the 5th National Communications Awards.

She believes taking her education to the next level will equip her with more knowledge and skills to executive more fair judgements on her show.