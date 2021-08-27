- Advertisement -

Zylofon Music signed artiste, Tiisha Bentil has expressed her disgust following constant attacks from some “so-called” customers of Menzgold over their locked up funds with the defunct gold dealership company.

The music label is owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, aka Nam1, who also doubled as the CEO of the company which was shut down by the government in 2018.

Following this, customers of Menzgold have explored several means including demonstrations and stalking of beneficiaries of the company and its sister companies among others to demand their money.

Their anger was heightened after the signing of Tiisha, as well as dancehall artiste Akiyana and rapper Obibini whose recording deals were capped off with the presentation of brand new cars and customised number plates.

The customers believe all these were done with their funds. But Tiisha has set the record straight, once more, after months of constantly receiving backlash online regarding Menzgold’s issues.

The “True Mood” singer lamented about how she can’t live her life without drama just because a company belonging to the owner of her record label collapsed thereby losing money belonging to customers.

According to the singer, she’s “sick and tired” of people reminding her about debts owed them by MenzGold every time she posts anything about her craft online.

Taking to Twitter to share her frustration, Tiisha wrote: “I’m really sick and tired of “Our Money” comments from some so called “Menzgold costumers” when I share a post of me just living my life!

“FYI I have no relationship with the Company! I am signed to ZYLOFON music and I don’t have ANYTHING to do with MENZGOLD,” she added.

Certainly, this won’t be the last time customers of Menzgold will come at persons affiliated with the Zylofon brands.

It’s highly inevitable considering the quantum of monies people have lost following the collapse of the company.