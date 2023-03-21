Afia Schwar who has a long history with Mzbel over their never-ending beef has alleged that she’s played a vital role in the death of the singer’s father.

According to Afia Schwar, she was pained by how Mzbel was mocking her over her father’s death.

Hence she went to church and prayed to God to also kill Mzbel’s father so that she’ll know how it feels to lose a father.

As explained by Afia Schwar, she gave 200 cedis offertory to the church and that was what got the job done for her.

In the trending self-made video, Afia Schwar also accused Mzbel of sending award-winning Ghanaian blogger Chris Vincent to a juju man to end his life for publishing a negative story about her.

As if these heavy secrets were not enough, Afia Schwar also dropped other embarrassing information that Mzbel would have liked to keep out of the public domain.

This new scathy attack from Afia Scwhar follows after Mzbel hinted that she’s working on a new diss song titled Fufu Funu.

As we all know, Fufu Funu is one of the names Ghanaians, notably Twene Jonas who uses to ridicule the self-styled queen of Ghana comedy.

On 28th January 2022, Mzbel sadly announced the passing of her father, Mr Albert A. Amoah social media.

She posted photos of herself with her day and wrote “Rest In Power Daddy… My Mr Amoah“.

